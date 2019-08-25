|
|
Helen Hedlund, nee Ronnbeck, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, passed away on August 19, 2019 at home with her family. Loving wife of the late George Hedlund; devoted mother of Cheryl (Michael) King and the late Pamela Hedlund; proud grandmother of Michael (Krisle) of Chicago and Julie (Wil) Cersley of Vienna, Virginia; loving great-grandmother of John King; beloved daughter of Isaac and Lilly Ronnbeck; cherished aunt to many; fond sister who was preceded in death by Roy, John, Gladys, Walter, Dorothy, Esther and Lois. Helen was a committed Christian who was generous in spirit and deed, with a heart for people and all God's creatures. Service will be private. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019