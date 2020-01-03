|
Helen Francis Heintz, 90, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Hinsdale, Illinois, Helen was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Konopka. She previously worked in building maintenance for Village of Downer Glove in Illinois. Helen moved from Naperville, Illinois to the Spring City community in 2019. She was of the Catholic faith. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lavern Heintz.
Survivors include her children Marion Heintz of Crossville, Tennessee, Lavern (Holly) Heintz of Geneva, Illinois, Joyce (Joseph) Steiner of Spring City and Jack Heintz of Elgin, Illinois and grandchildren Zachary Heintz, Scott Heintz Garrett Heintz and Trisha Johnson, great grandchildren Michael Neuberg, Kasandra Neuberg and Miranda Neuberg.
There will be no visitation or services.
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements. Please share your condolences and memories of Helen Heintz on our website www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020