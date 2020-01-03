Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road
Spring City, TN 37381
(423) 365-5221
For more information about
Helen Heintz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Heintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Heintz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Heintz Obituary
Helen Francis Heintz, 90, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Hinsdale, Illinois, Helen was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Konopka. She previously worked in building maintenance for Village of Downer Glove in Illinois. Helen moved from Naperville, Illinois to the Spring City community in 2019. She was of the Catholic faith. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lavern Heintz.

Survivors include her children Marion Heintz of Crossville, Tennessee, Lavern (Holly) Heintz of Geneva, Illinois, Joyce (Joseph) Steiner of Spring City and Jack Heintz of Elgin, Illinois and grandchildren Zachary Heintz, Scott Heintz Garrett Heintz and Trisha Johnson, great grandchildren Michael Neuberg, Kasandra Neuberg and Miranda Neuberg.

There will be no visitation or services.

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements. Please share your condolences and memories of Helen Heintz on our website www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -