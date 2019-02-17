|
Helen M. Hellberg, nee Glinka, 96, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert Hellberg and Karen Murawski. Proud grandmother of Kristin (Eric) Petravich and Brandon. Cherished daughter of the late John and Sophie Glinka. Helen was the last surviving member of the Glinka family and is now at peace with her ten brothers and sisters: the late Isabel (late Leo) Kroll, the late Jean (late Frank) Olszanski, the late Ted Glinka, the late Chester (Jeannette) Glinka, the late Marie (late Joseph) Jaskulski, the late Stanley (late Theresa) Glinka, the late Casimir (late Lillian) Glinka, the late Josephine (the late Casimir) Chrzastowski, the late Dorothy (late Gene) Sowa, the late Edwin Glinka. Dearest aunt and godmother of many friends and family. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019