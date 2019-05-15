|
|
Helen Hiller Chapman, 80, Northbrook, IL. Beloved wife for 56 years of Arthur Chapman; devoted mother of Dr. Laurie (Andrew) Hochberg and Marci Chapman; proud grandmother of Daniel (Jamie), Jessica, Barbara, and Rachel Hochberg; beloved sister of Herbert (Ruth) Hiller; and many nieces and nephews. Helen worked as a registered dietician for over 40 years. She was well known for her crafting skills, especially her toffee and sewing. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10AM at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund or Temple Beth-El. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 15 to May 16, 2019