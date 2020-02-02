|
|
Helen Hurwich Miller, nee Friedman, age 92, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Highland Park, IL died peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Hurwich and the late George H. Miller; loving mother of Lauren David, Richard (Patti) Miller, and the late Steven Miller; adored Grandma of Naomi and Daniel David, Sarah (Krista Fryczynski) Miller, Andrew and Julie Miller; treasured relative and friend to many. Helen graduated from the University of Illinois, and was a revered teacher for many years in Highland Park, IL. She was a strong, independent woman who dealt with adversity and sorrow, yet remained positive and steadfast throughout. Liked by all, loved by many, she will be missed, but dearly remembered. Interment private. The family will receive condolences, Tuesday, February 4th, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Coromandel Clubhouse, 375 Kelburn Ave., Deerfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , or ORT America, www.ortamerica/chicago. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020