Helen Hurwich Miller, nee Friedman, age 92, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Highland Park, IL died peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Hurwich and the late George H. Miller; loving mother of Lauren David, Richard (Patti) Miller, and the late Steven (Pam) Miller; adored Grandma of Naomi and Daniel David, Sarah (Krista) Fryczynski, Andrew and Julie Miller. Interment private. Condolence Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020