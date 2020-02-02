Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Coromandel Clubhouse
375 Kelburn Ave.
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Helen Hurwich Miller Obituary
Helen Hurwich Miller, nee Friedman, age 92, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Highland Park, IL died peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Hurwich and the late George H. Miller; loving mother of Lauren David, Richard (Patti) Miller, and the late Steven (Pam) Miller; adored Grandma of Naomi and Daniel David, Sarah (Krista) Fryczynski, Andrew and Julie Miller. Interment private. Condolence Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
