Helen I. Roethel
(nee McGuire), Lifelong resident of the Chicago area. Loving mother of Gerald (Barbara) Roethel. Adoring grandmother of Caroline Denwood, Diana (Adam) Denwood, & Robert (Jamie) Denwood. Cherished great grandmother of Ivy & Griffin. Dear sister in law of Annette McGuire. Fond aunt of 13 nieces and nephews. Kind great aunt of many. A politically and socially active supporter of the Irish Fellowship, and Notre Dame football. Visitation, Funeral Mass at Saint Alexander Church and Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
