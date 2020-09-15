Helen Irene Soper nee, 97 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Susan, Ralph Jr., Daniel, Timothy, Josette Russon, and William (Sabine); loved grandmother of four and great grandmother of eight; dear sister-in-law of Doris and Patricia Griffin. Visitation from 9:00 am until Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Northwestern University Super Agers Program at the Feinberg School of Medicine appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.