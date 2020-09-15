1/1
Helen Irene Soper
Helen Irene Soper nee, 97 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Susan, Ralph Jr., Daniel, Timothy, Josette Russon, and William (Sabine); loved grandmother of four and great grandmother of eight; dear sister-in-law of Doris and Patricia Griffin. Visitation from 9:00 am until Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Northwestern University Super Agers Program at the Feinberg School of Medicine appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Griffin
Sister
September 14, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Palizza
