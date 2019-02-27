|
Helen Jean Farnan, nee Nolan, of Plainfield, formerly of Riverside, age 84. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack"; loving mother of Mary Helen (Frank) Strutynski, Karyn McCarthy, John (Susan), Joe (Kathy), Jim (Maggie) and Regina Farnan; proud grandmother of Matthew, Adam, Katie (Jared), Megan, Katelyn (Douglas), Emily (Jacob), Mary Claire, Nolan, Bridget, Jimmy, John, Bobby, Danny and Patrick; great-grandmother of Harper, Kaylee, Daylon and William; dear sister of the late Dolores (late Jack) Lenahan, late James (Holly) Nolan and the late Thomas (late Julanne). Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., La Grange from 12:00 noon until time of funeral mass 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Chicago Lighthouse (www.chicagolighthouse.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019