Helen J. Martz, dear wife of Eugene E. Martz, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 92.
Helen was born in Chicago and spent her childhood in Evanston and Birmingham, Michigan. She graduated from Evanston High School, where she first met Eugene (Gene) Martz. During the war, Gene served in the Army and Helen attended a local community college, where they met up again after the war. They married in 1950 and settled in Evanston.
Helen had many passions. For a good many years, it was decorated eggs – using Ukrainian designs as her inspiration. She was very, very good. Making use of different types of eggs and an array of designs that astounded the eye, she created dozens and dozens of them, giving nearly all away as gifts to family and friends.
Another passion was shells. Helen and Gene loved to travel: many trips in the U.S., to Europe, the Caribbean, and especially Sanibel Island in Florida, collecting shells from every beach and amassing an extensive and valuable collection. Sanibel is the home of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, which she helped make a reality and to which she donated her collection.
In later years, she turned to genealogy. She researched family history, corresponded with historical record organizations far and wide, and solicited clues from family to track down the who, the when, and what happened to them. She compiled a rich and detailed history of several branches of the family back to the 16th century.
Helen was smart, interesting, very talkative, witty and funny, with a wry and dry sense of humor. She was a record-keeper, par excellence! She documented everything, and wrote wonderful long letters describing events and minutia from their travels or just ordinary day-to-day happenings.
Helen Martz is survived by her husband, Eugene Martz of Evanston, Illinois; nieces and nephews: Ann (Roger) Locniskar of Amesbury, Massachusetts; Ellen Johnson of Ann Arbor, Michigan; David (Sue) Johnson of Kalamazoo; and Paul (Linda) Johnson of Midland, Michigan; grand-nieces Jessica Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, and Amanda Johnson of Midland, Michigan.
Due to Covid-19, no services will be held. A family service may take place at a later date.
Should you wish to honor her with a remembrance, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Humane Society of the United States, or a pet rescue/shelter organization of your choice.
