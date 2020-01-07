Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Helen J. Rehm, of Glen Ellyn, IL., passed away January 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Adam for 68 years; loving mother of Donald (Sue), Robert (Ellen) and Jerry; loving grandmother of Danielle, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Tyler, Adam, Mary Ellen and Rebecca; proud great-grandmother of Parker, Jackson, Annabelle, Oliver, Hazel, Elliot, Harriet, Christopher and Owen; fond sister of Robert (Margueretta) Major, Austin (Donna) Major, the late Ernie, Milton and Tom Major; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Werdnesday from 11 a.m. until time of prayers noon at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL., will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) at namidupage.org or 2100 Manchester Rd., Bldg B, Suite 925. Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
