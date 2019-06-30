Helen J. Stayskal, 86, passed away on June 16th, 2019 at Windsor Park Manor. She was born in Oak Park, IL on January 9, 1933, moved to Elmhurst, IL in 1955, to Wayne, IL in 1973, and to Lakeland, FL in 1986. Upon the retirement of her husband, Wayne, she returned to St.



Charles, IL in 2005.



She was a 1950 graduate of Austin High School. She married the love of her life, Wayne, on September 21, 1951. She worked for many years as a church secretary for First Assembly of God in Wheaton, IL, for multiple years she was an administrative assistant for the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL, was the president of the Christian Women's Club in Lakeland, FL, played the piano and sang in the choir of many different churches in both IL and FL.



She gave her life serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, loving her husband and pouring into her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.



Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Stayskal, parents, Bruce and Myrtle Lindsay, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Mary Stejskal, her sister, Dorothy (Lindsay) Hornbaker, and her brothers-in-law, Murton Sommerville and Russell Hornbaker. Helen is survived by her sisters-in-law Alice (Murton) Sommerville of Lombard, IL and Janice Drechsel of Glen Ellyn, IL, brother-in-law, Jim Drechsel of Glen Ellyn, IL, sons Robert (Val) Stayskal of Cave Creek, AZ, John (Tracy) Stayskal of Nashville, TN, Bill (Nicole) Stayskal of Palm Springs, CA and Dan (Sarah) Stayskal of Lakeland, FL. She is the beloved grandmother to Robert (Ashley), Joshua (Leanne) and Lyndsi (Hal) (Robert & Val), Luke, Paul and Timothy (John & Tracy), Kalie and Joshua (Molly) (Bill & Nicole), Benjamin, Abigail, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Lydia, Simeon and Anna (Dan & Sarah). She is also the aunt to several nieces and nephews and great- grandmother to 3; Brock, Brett (Lyndsi & Hal) and Mason (Joshua & Leanne).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2pm at the Windsor Park Retirement Community at 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ( ). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019