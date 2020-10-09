1/
Helen J. Swan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jean Swan, age 83, of Chicago passed away on October 4th. She was born in Chicago to William Z. and Mary Mavrinac. Helen excelled at English and attended Jones Commercial High School where she learned secretarial skills. She gained employment as a legal secretary downtown. Always bettering herself, Helen attended night classes at Northwestern University, where she met her doting husband, Donald Rowan Swan, of 60 years. Helen is a member of the Beverly Unitarian Church, and possessed compassion for every living creature. In addition to church volunteer activities, she volunteered on a suicide hotline and at a domestic violence shelter.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald; her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Gordon MacMorran; her grandchildren, Andrew and Charlotte; her cousins; and many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to Helen's caring neighbors who helped the family in countless ways, and made it possible for Don and Helen to live in their home.

Helen will be cremated and returned to the earth in due time. In lieu of flowers please give additional kindnesses to people and animals and/or donate to a religious organization or charity in her memory.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10th from 1 pm – 4pm at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved