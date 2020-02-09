Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Helen Jane Bruce Obituary
Helen Jane Bruce, nee Luba. Age 93 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert, James and the late Susan Mizula. Dear grandmother of Frances (David), Alden (Anjelika), Elizabeth, Christopher, Catherine, Carlton, Gregory and Christine. Great-grandmother of Ariel, Jeremy, Lily, Remy, Mackenzie, Taylor and Elora.

Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 a.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment in Milwaukee, WI. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
