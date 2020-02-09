|
Helen Jane Bruce, nee Luba. Age 93 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert, James and the late Susan Mizula. Dear grandmother of Frances (David), Alden (Anjelika), Elizabeth, Christopher, Catherine, Carlton, Gregory and Christine. Great-grandmother of Ariel, Jeremy, Lily, Remy, Mackenzie, Taylor and Elora.
Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 a.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment in Milwaukee, WI. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020