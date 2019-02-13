Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Helen Jaworski
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Helen Jaworski


Helen Jaworski Obituary
Helen Jaworski, nee Bochenek, age 78. Beloved wife of Czeslaw "Chester" Jaworski; loving mother of Dorothy (Peter) Kapetan, Jerzy Jaworski and Renata (Eric) Tarasievich; dear grandmother of  Nicholas, Jeremy, Grace, Sara, Payton and Griffin. Helen was the youngest of 13 siblings; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday  Feb. 15th from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave in Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM to Immaculate Conception Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
