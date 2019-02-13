|
Helen Jaworski, nee Bochenek, age 78. Beloved wife of Czeslaw "Chester" Jaworski; loving mother of Dorothy (Peter) Kapetan, Jerzy Jaworski and Renata (Eric) Tarasievich; dear grandmother of Nicholas, Jeremy, Grace, Sara, Payton and Griffin. Helen was the youngest of 13 siblings; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday Feb. 15th from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave in Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM to Immaculate Conception Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019