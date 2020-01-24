|
|
Helen K. Gallanis, nee Karkazis, of Kenilworth, IL, passed away on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Kathryn Gallanis Matern (Christopher) and the late Craig Thomas Gallanis. Proud Nana of Craig Eugene and William Christopher Thomas Matern. Cherished daughter of the late Themistocles and Georgia Karkazis. Dear sister of George (Helen) Karkazis and the late Lambros (the late Euthemia) Karkazis, and the late Matina (the late Peter) Theodore. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020