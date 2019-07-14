|
Helen K. Phelan (Kavanaugh), age 101, died peacefully on July 8, 2019 in Evanston, IL. She was born in Chicago, IL to James and Helen (Silk) Kavanaugh. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Phelan. Devoted mother of Frank (Mary Ann) Phelan, Elizabeth Phelan and Patricia (George) Steil. Loving grandmother of Karen, Sarah, Bryan and Laura and great grandmother of 10.
Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Funeral Saturday, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, Mass 11:00 a.m.
Interment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Three Crowns Generations Employee Scholarship Fund, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 or to would be appreciated.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
