Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Helen Phelan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Phelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Phelan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen K. Phelan Obituary
Helen K. Phelan (Kavanaugh), age 101, died peacefully on July 8, 2019 in Evanston, IL. She was born in Chicago, IL to James and Helen (Silk) Kavanaugh. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Phelan. Devoted mother of Frank (Mary Ann) Phelan, Elizabeth Phelan and Patricia (George) Steil. Loving grandmother of Karen, Sarah, Bryan and Laura and great grandmother of 10.

Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Funeral Saturday, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, Mass 11:00 a.m.

Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Three Crowns Generations Employee Scholarship Fund, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 or to would be appreciated.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now