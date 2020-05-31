Helen P. Koulos nee Paulus, 99, beloved wife of the late Peter S. Koulos; devoted mother of Carol (Bill) Wells, Dr. John P. (HK) Koulos, the late Perry William Koulos; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and the late Kathryn Panagopoulos; cherished grandmother of Carly (John) Lacombe, Michael W. Wells; and great grandmother of Carol Catherine (CC) Lacombe; dearest sister of Frances (the late John) Futris, Betty P. (the late James P.) Cardis, Nicholas (Ruth) Paulus, Jr., the late Celia (Orestes) Alexopoulos, the late John Paulus, the late Georgianne (the late Nick) Futris; dear sister-in-law of Harriet (the late Chris) Hountalas, Bessie (the late Chris) Koulos, the late William S. Koulos; fond Aunt of many wonderful and accomplished nieces and nephews. Helen worked as an Executive Secretary for the Park Ridge School for Girls, later renamed The Park Ridge Youth Campus, where she was employed for 35 years under 8 different Directors. She was a long-time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Funeral services at Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church will be private but can be viewed through live-streaming at ssppglenview.org at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Ladies Philoptochos Society
1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview, IL 60025 or St. John the Baptist Philoptochos Society
2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016 Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536
or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.