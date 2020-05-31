Helen Koulos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen P. Koulos nee Paulus, 99, beloved wife of the late Peter S. Koulos; devoted mother of Carol (Bill) Wells, Dr. John P. (HK) Koulos, the late Perry William Koulos; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and the late Kathryn Panagopoulos; cherished grandmother of Carly (John) Lacombe, Michael W. Wells; and great grandmother of Carol Catherine (CC) Lacombe; dearest sister of Frances (the late John) Futris, Betty P. (the late James P.) Cardis, Nicholas (Ruth) Paulus, Jr., the late Celia (Orestes) Alexopoulos, the late John Paulus, the late Georgianne (the late Nick) Futris; dear sister-in-law of Harriet (the late Chris) Hountalas, Bessie (the late Chris) Koulos, the late William S. Koulos; fond Aunt of many wonderful and accomplished nieces and nephews. Helen worked as an Executive Secretary for the Park Ridge School for Girls, later renamed The Park Ridge Youth Campus, where she was employed for 35 years under 8 different Directors. She was a long-time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Funeral services at Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church will be private but can be viewed through live-streaming at ssppglenview.org at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Ladies Philoptochos Society

1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview, IL 60025 or St. John the Baptist Philoptochos Society

2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016 Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536

or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director Ltd. (Hellenic Funeral Service)
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-745-1333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved