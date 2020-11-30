Helen Krakow, age 96, (nee Sikevitz) adored daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Sikevitz; beloved wife of the late Sol Krakow, happily married for 50 years; loving mother of Dr. William (Martha) Krakow, Ira (Sandra) Krakow and Ellise (Robert) Steglinski; cherished Grandma Helen of Alin, Jil (Paulo), Larry (Prashee), Steven, and Adam (Aurora); great grandmother of David and Oren; Helen was preceded in death by her dear brothers Victor, Leo and Martin Sikevitz. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at Symphony of Buffalo Grove for their care and dedication. Helen and Sol spent 35 years in the fish business as owners of the Fish Market in Rogers Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.