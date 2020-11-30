1/1
Helen Krakow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Krakow, age 96, (nee Sikevitz) adored daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Sikevitz; beloved wife of the late Sol Krakow, happily married for 50 years; loving mother of Dr. William (Martha) Krakow, Ira (Sandra) Krakow and Ellise (Robert) Steglinski; cherished Grandma Helen of Alin, Jil (Paulo), Larry (Prashee), Steven, and Adam (Aurora); great grandmother of David and Oren; Helen was preceded in death by her dear brothers Victor, Leo and Martin Sikevitz. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at Symphony of Buffalo Grove for their care and dedication. Helen and Sol spent 35 years in the fish business as owners of the Fish Market in Rogers Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved