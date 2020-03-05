|
|
Helen L. Boyle (nee Hein) age 91, beloved wife of the late William (Bud) Boyle, ret. C.P.D.; loving mother of William J., ret. C.P.D. (Patricia) and Mary Ann; dear grandmother of Bridget, Mary, Margaret and Anthony; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Wallner) Hein; dear sister of the late Mary Hein, the late Beatrice (the late Matthew) Faetz, the late Francis (the late Mary) Hein, the late Dorothy (the late Arthur) Becker, and the late Joseph (the late Maggie) Hein; fond sister-in-law of the late Marion (the late Harold) Carlson, the late Sister Nancy, LCM, the late Monsignor Raymond, the late Norine (the late Terence) McGovern, and the late James, ret C.P.D. (Marjorie); adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews; loyal cousin, friend to many and a truly devoted Chicago Cubs Fan. Visitation at the Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, Friday, March 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday, March 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Timothy Church, 6336 N. Washtenaw, Chicago. Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 – www.misericordia.com . For info (847)685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020