|
|
Helen L. Murphy (née Stergios), 75, died peacefully in Fayetteville, AR on February 23, 2020.
Loving wife to William R. "Bill" Murphy (deceased), mother to Bill and Michael Levine, loyal sister to Bob, Carol, and Marie, half-sister to Jimmy (deceased), Mike, Georgia, Mary, Tina, and Ed, caring cousin and aunt. "Kitty mama" to many felines. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and George.
Born September 27, 1944 in Chicago and a graduate of Holy Family Academy, Helen later met Bill at the Chicago Sun-Times. Originally a secretary, she attended night school to learn computer programming and launched a new career at the Times, then DePaul University and Rotary International. She later worked in the non-profit sector, first developing an interfaith service for seniors, Christian Churches Caring, and then working at Norwood Park Home.
Her life paralleled those of many women in the 1970s, a working mother taking control of her own life. Active along with her husband in the United Methodist Church, she touched many by supporting the LGBTQ community, particularly the Reconciling Ministries, and serving the hungry through food pantries at Irving Park and New Hope UMCs.
To her children, she was a force of nature who gave everything to provide everything.
A memorial service, with a reception to follow, will be held at Glenview United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United Methodist Church's Reconciling Ministries Network (123 W. Madison St. Suite 1450 Chicago, IL 60602; https://tinyurl.com/tddcyjn) or the Greater Chicago Food Depository (Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557, Chicago, Illinois 60674; https://tinyurl.com/wk4c3u9).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020