Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Helen L. O'Heir Obituary
Helen Louise O'Heir (nee Schultz), 73, of Chicago. Beloved wife of 50 years to William, loving mother of Tracy (Ruben Mbon), Julie (Christian Schaeffer), Mary (Daniel Lamm), and Matthew, loving grandmother of Helen and Audrey. Dear sister of William (Andrea) Schultz. Preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Helen (nee Barbutas) Schultz. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Helen devoted many years to teaching and religious education in the Archdiocese of Chicago. Funeral Friday 10:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to (https://www.alz.org). Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
