Helen L. Saxton, nee Boyce, 91, of Lombard , Il, beloved wife of the late Howard A. Saxton, loving mother of Marilou Saxton, Dan H. (Dee), Gloria (Mario) Prieto, grandmother of Michael (Anna Lisa) Borsellino, Jason and Matthew Saxton, great grandmother of Landon, Sylas, & Parker Saxton, Michael Jr., Mia, and Gianna Borsellino. Dear sister to Edward,John, James, William & Leo Boyce, Mary Nichols, Anne Joyce, and Therese Cashman, fond aunt to many. Helen was a trailblazing Water Ballet Champion and Figure Skating competitor. She also worked as a clerk at the Wheaton Circuit Court for many years. Prayers Monday November 16, 2020 9:30 a.m. from Steuerle Funeral Home to St. Alexander Catholic,300 S. Cornell , Villa Park Il, 10:15 AM Mass. Internment Queen of Heaven Cemetery , visitation Sunday, November 15, 2020 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL for information 630-832-4161 or steuerlefh.com