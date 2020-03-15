|
Helen L.Taaffe, age 101, of LaGrange; beloved wife of the late Andrew; loving mother of Kathryn (Michael) McLearn, the late Andrea Taaffe (Alan Gordon), David (Diana) Taaffe, & Jane (Joseph) Yount; proud & cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6; dear aunt and loving friend to many. Memorial Service 1pm on March 22 at the First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 S. Ashland Ave., LaGrange. Private interment in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Moms Demand Action at https://give.everytown.org/fundraiser/2613558 or checks payable to Everytown with "Moms Demand LaGrange Chapter" on the memo line c/o The First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020