Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange
150 S. Ashland Ave.
LaGrange, IL
View Map

Helen L. Taaffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Taaffe Obituary
Helen L.Taaffe, age 101, of LaGrange; beloved wife of the late Andrew; loving mother of Kathryn (Michael) McLearn, the late Andrea Taaffe (Alan Gordon), David (Diana) Taaffe, & Jane (Joseph) Yount; proud & cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6; dear aunt and loving friend to many. Memorial Service 1pm on March 22 at the First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 S. Ashland Ave., LaGrange. Private interment in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Moms Demand Action at https://give.everytown.org/fundraiser/2613558 or checks payable to Everytown with "Moms Demand LaGrange Chapter" on the memo line c/o The First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -