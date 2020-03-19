Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange
150 S. Ashland Ave.
LaGrange, IL
Helen L. Taaffe

Helen L. Taaffe Obituary
All services scheduled for Helen L. Taaffe have been cancelled and will be postponed until further notice. Updated service information will be provided once a re-scheduled date has been confirmed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Moms Demand Action, payable to "Everytown" with 'Moms Demand LaGrange Chapter' on the memo line, mailed to The First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 S. Ashland Ave., LaGrange. For information, contact Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or at HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
