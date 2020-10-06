Helen L. Wilson of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Edward; dear mother of Marla (Mark) Michel, Gail (Stan) Carpenter, Edward Jr. and Neil (Janine); loving grandmother and great grandmother of several; fond sister of the late Howard McNeil and Mary Cox. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Glenview United Methodist Church 727 Harlem Ave. Glenview, IL 60025 appreciated. 847-965-2500