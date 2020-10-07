Beloved wife of the late Earl O. Winkel. Loving mother of the late Robert Winkel, the late Linda Krasensky, and the late Patti Calabrese. Devoted grandmother of Dawn Crawford, Sean Krasensky, Jacquelyn Medina (Oswaldo), and Carrie Branam (James). Great grandmother of Tony Tarasiuk (Molly), Jenee Lynn Ramirez (Joey); Roger and Brian Branam; Diego, Gabriel, Isabella, and Dante Medina. Great great grandmother of James McGuire Jr. and Mason Ramirez. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-9 PM at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park. Service Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.