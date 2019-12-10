|
|
Helen Lasin Simon, Age 77, passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jonathan for 45 years. Loving mother of Robert (Sue), Sharon, and the Late David Nathan. Cherished Bubbe of Carolyn Belle and David Chester. Much loved sister of Gerald (Adrienne) Lasin and Arthur (Nancy Carson) Lasin. Fond sister in law of the late Nancy Gelman. Dear sister in law to Charlotte (Louis) Orkin, Morty (Carol Oppenheimer) and Naomi (Jeff) Karlin. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews and treasured friend to countless. Helen's profound love and dedication to her friends and family will never fade. Her spirit, smile and laughter was felt by all. Chapel Service Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:15PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the David N. Simon Scholarship Fund www.campaign.Bradley.edu/campaign/simon or Office of Advancement Gift Records Bradley University 1501 W Bradley Ave. Peoria, IL 61625, please list David N. Simon Scholarship Fund in the notes section. Information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019