Helen Leavitt beloved wife of the late Irving for 64 years; loving mother of Marvin Leavitt (Susie Karkomi), Rochelle Rosenbloom and Betty (Ken) Schwartz; proud grandmother of 5; Micah (Jenna) Rosenbloom, Shaina Rosenbloom, Jessica (Andrew) Morris, Danny Schwartz and Jessica Axelrod; a Holocaust survivor she lived to see 4 great grandchildren; Isaac, Levi, Julian and Eden. Helen loved all of her family but she loved her husband Irv the most. She also loved America. As a displaced person and an immigrant her two favorite songs were "God Bless America" and "Home On The Range". She understood the importance of having a Jewish home state, loved and was concerned about Israel. She watched the news constantly and wanted to be aware of the Issues. She was the Rabbi's favorite in Bible Study classes. Helen had a great laugh. There was a special joy about her and in her company you would find comfort. She was fluent in English, Yiddish, Hebrew, Polish and Russian and could converse in other languages as well. You left any conversation with her feeling somehow better and people loved to talk to her because her goodness and caring were immediately apparent. "Those of us fortunate to know her understand that the light in the world is a little dimmer with her passing." Chapel service, Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary