Helen L. Monroe, 89, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Dec.29,2019 at her home in Northlake, IL. She was born in Chicago,IL to Gus Nickeas and Liberty Panagatores on July 16th, 1930. She married the late Marion "Jeff" Monroe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Jeff" Monroe, daughter Regina Romero, sister Bessie Bottor and brother Pete Nickeas. She is survived by her 3 children: Herb Bradley, Gary Monroe (Cathy), and Dean Monroe: 5 Grandchildren, Gilbert Romero (Emma), Gary Monroe Jr., Dean Monroe Jr., Michelle Marsiglio (Scott) and Kristy Nikodem: Sister, Kathlene Nolan. Wake service will be held Friday Jan. 3rd, 2020 3-9 PM. Funeral service will be held Saturday Jan. 4th,2020 at Cuneo Funeral Home,10300 W. Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL (Time to be announced) Interment Mount Emblem Cemetery Elmhurst, IL.
Arrangements are by Gerard Morgan Jr. 773-456-2095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020