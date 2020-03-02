|
Helen Linzer nee Blaszkiewicz, age 94, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Charles Linzer, Sr.; loving mother of Karen (Ernest) Nora, Theresa (David Stencel) Conway and step-mother of the late Charles Linzer,Jr.; proud grandmother of Taylor (Nick Ftikas) Nora, Gerit (Mike) McAllister, Chris Nora, Matthew Stencel, Shane Conway; great-grandmother of Lucas, Garrett, Delilah and Annie: dear sister of the late Genevieve (Stanley) Gutt, Jennie (Emil) Jansky and Matthew Blaszkiewicz; sister-in-law of Mary Blaszkiewicz. Visitation Monday March, 2, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL. Funeral Mass Tuesday March 3, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue. Evanston, IL Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Info (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020