|
|
Helen Louise Krisciunas (nee Kausic), age 86, of Indian Head Park, born in Nokomis, IL, passed away on December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Alfonse Krisciunas for a wonderful 43 years. Loving stepmother of Keith Alan (Dorothy Dryden), Kevin Lee (former spouse Sandra Rodriguez-Ancona) and Kenneth Michael (Laura Furio) Krisciunas. Devoted step-grandmother of Zachary, Matthew and Krystal Krisciunas. Dear sister of Gloria Schrumpf. Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Andrews and Rudolphina Raymond. Cherished aunt and friend of many. Helen was a longtime high school counselor at Lyons High School. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00pm Monday, December 9th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are invited to meet on Tuesday, December 10th for continued visitation 10:00am until time of Mass 11:00am directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Chicago. For further service information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019