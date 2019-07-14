Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Palos Hills, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Palos Hills, IL
Helen Louise Nolan Obituary
Helen Louise (Kane) Nolan, beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph Nolan, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Loving mother of John (Claudia) Nolan, Dan (Pat) Nolan, Mary Lou (Jeff) Forsythe and Diane (Paul) Magnuson.

GG is lovingly missed and remembered by her 6 grandchildren and their spouses and 10 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving sister Suzanne Baldini.

Mom was the greatest: fun, loving and always entertaining. She loved her immediate and extended families and had some terrific friends on Chicago's south side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palos Hills. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 followed by a memorial mass.

Memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
