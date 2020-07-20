1/
Helen Louise Nowicki
{ "" }
Helen Louise Nowicki, nee Bollivar; Age 93; Retired RN; Beloved wife of the late George F.; Dear mother of Alan (Gail), Thomas, and Kim (Steve) Liss; Cherished mother-in-law and dear friend of Susan Nowicki; Loving grandmother of Linsay (Brad), Thomas (Stephanie), Ryan (Ayn), James, Dorit, and Dova; great grandma of Alexis, Tyler, Carson, Olivia, Elizabeth, Adaline, and Keaton; Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Resurrection Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
