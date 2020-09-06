1/
Helen Lower
August 30, 2020, Helen (Narkiewicz) Lower succumbed at the age of 75 in Norridge, Illinois.

July 26, 1945 in Niagara Falls, NY, Helen was the third of five siblings born to her late parents, Jeanette (Fiutko) and Walter Narkiewicz.

She received her Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Nursing and PHD in Interpersonal Communication at the State University of NY at Buffalo. Her life's work spanned positions as Director of Nursing at D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, Director of Graduate Nursing at Rush University Chicago, IL and Undergraduate Director of Nursing at Northwestern, Chicago, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
