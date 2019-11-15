|
Helen Bellocchio (nee Mikucki), age 96, was freed of Alzheimer's grip Nov 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Sherry, Lorenzo, Donna and Joseph. Beloved mother-in-law to William Krajelis (deceased) and Stephen Joncha. Loving "Nana" to Robert Krajelis (Amy), Bethany Krajelis, Chris Joncha (Stephanie), Jeffrey(Tracie), Sara Comerford (Ryan) and Katrina Bellocchio. Great grandmother to Lily and William Krajelis, Jack and Rory Joncha. Private service graveside.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019