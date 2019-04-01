Helen M. Cartlidge (Sue), 63, was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10, 1955 and passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2019. Sue attended Trinity High School in River Forest, Illinois and continued on to Saint Mary's College where she received her Bachelors in Business Administration degree. Forty one years ago, Sue fell in love with, and married Richard Cartlidge on August 6, 1977. Sue was a business owner, but most importantly, her main passion was being a loving and devoted mother to her two sons, Rich and Brian, and best friend and wife to Rich Sr. She also enjoyed cooking and being at the beach, but primarily, spending quality time with her sons and husband. Sue is survived by her husband, Richard Cartlidge, sons, Rich Jr and Brian Cartlidge, sisters, Virginia Smith, Mary Jo Carey, and Monica Swartwood, brother, Thomas McCauley, and many nieces and nephews. Sue is predeceased by her parents, James H. McCauley and Helen Lynch McCauley, brother, Jim McCauley and her step mother, Mary Hartigan McCauley. Sue was a best friend to everyone she met, whether it be the stock boy at the grocery store (one of her favorite places) or the long-time friend of her boys. She was more than just a mother to her own family, as she was also a surrogate mother to anyone who needed a motherly figure in their life...."To know Sue was to love her." Memorial donations can be made to "Save the Manatee Club" at 500 N. Maitland Ave, Suite 210, Maitland, FL, 32751 or at www.savethemanatee.org/suecartlidge Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary