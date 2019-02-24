|
(nee Streff)--Beloved wife of the late Peter; loving mother of Carolyn (Alexander) Kemel, Ann (Patrick) McGrath, Peter III, Andrew (Natalie), Mathias (Julie) and Guy Cico; proud and cherished grandmother of Rachel and Michael Kemel, Ian McGrath, Gabriella and Francesca Cico; dear sister of Vincent (Dolores), Dorothy and Joseph (Mary) Streff; fond aunt of many. Memorial visitation Friday, March 1st from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2nd , 1:00 p.m. at St. Ita Church. Inurnment St. Boniface Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home www.cooneyfuneralhome.com For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
