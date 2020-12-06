Helen M. Cota, (nee Dobrincich), age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Cota; loving mother of John (Janet) Cota, Mary Beth (Michael) Morrissey, Anthony (Veronica William) Cota, Annette (Christopher) Salem and Joseph Cota; cherished grandmother of Aileen (Jose) Encarnacion, Magdalyn (Kyle) Werner, Rebecca Salem, Matthew Cota, John (Rebecca) Morrissey, Samuel Salem, Marc Cota, Brittany Cota and Juliette Cota; great grandmother of Lyra Werner and Adelaide Morrissey; loving aunt and friend to many. Helen will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral and Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.chapelhillsgardensouth.com
and leave an online condolence to the Cota Family by clicking on "Add a Memory" For more information call 708-636-1200.