The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
Helen Cunningham
Helen M. Cunningham Obituary
Cunningham, Helen M., Loving wife of William. Devoted mother of Pamela (William) Rostal, William (Susan) Cunningham, Kathleen (Marcelo) Vargas, John (Barbara) and the late Paul (Lucy) Cunningham. Cherished grandmother of eleven. Dear sister of William (Gerry) Baker. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Thursday, 9:15 a.m. at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., (North at 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park to St. Cyprian Church, 2601 Clinton, River Grove, Mass, 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. (708)453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
