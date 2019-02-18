|
Loving mother of Thomas (Diane) Dorner, Richard (Kelley) Dorner, and Margaret (Hector) Cuellar; proud grandmother of Tom (Jessica) Dorner, Laura (Matthew) Arsenault, Mary Dorner, Julianne (John) Koehler, Christopher (Maegan) Cuellar, Stephen (Marianne) Cuellar, and Alexandra Dorner; cherished great-grandmother of Liliana, Calvin, and Annabelle; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by, her husband, the late Bert Dorner. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, at 10:00am until time of funeral mass at 11:00am at Villa St. Benedict, 1920 Maple Avenue, Lisle, Illinois 60532. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, at Chapel Hill Garden West Funeral Home, 17W201 East Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois 60181. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For more info, please call 630-941-5860 or visitwww.blake-lambfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019