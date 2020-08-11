1/
Helen M. Goc
Helen M. Goc, age 79, passed away Sunday evening, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Ann (Paul) Jankiewicz, Paul Goc, JoAnn (John) Freewalt, and Vincent (Cristina) Goc; cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Adam, Hanna, Jessica, Zachary, Tyler, Gavin, Natalie, and Vanessa; proud great-grandmother of Arden; sister of the late Joe (the late Joyce) Szawica, Ed (MaryAnn) Szawica, Jenny (Bob) Kuklinski, and Tony Szawica. Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W. Addison St., Chicago. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Helen's tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral
10:15 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
