Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hagensee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Hagensee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Hagensee Obituary
Helen Hagensee, 101, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Savage and the late Harold Hagensee; loving mother of the late Karen (the late Ray) Martin, Judy (Dennis) Macchia, and Scott (James Martin) Hagensee; loving stepmother of Linda (Neal) Kladec; devoted grandmother of Cara, Brad, Christopher, and Brett; devoted great-grandmother of Alex and Kian; fond sister of the late Julia (the late Albert) Pupelis, the late Felix (the late Norma) Baggavich; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Nov. 29; 9:00 AM until time of prayers at 10:15AM , at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard, to St. Scholastica Church, Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -