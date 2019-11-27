|
Helen Hagensee, 101, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Savage and the late Harold Hagensee; loving mother of the late Karen (the late Ray) Martin, Judy (Dennis) Macchia, and Scott (James Martin) Hagensee; loving stepmother of Linda (Neal) Kladec; devoted grandmother of Cara, Brad, Christopher, and Brett; devoted great-grandmother of Alex and Kian; fond sister of the late Julia (the late Albert) Pupelis, the late Felix (the late Norma) Baggavich; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Nov. 29; 9:00 AM until time of prayers at 10:15AM , at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard, to St. Scholastica Church, Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019