1/
Helen M. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Hernandez nee Beja. Beloved mother of Peter (Gail) Marlo, Connie (Mike) Augle, Kenneth (Edith) Hernandez & the late David (Lola) Hernandez. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Joseph, David (Erin) & Christopher. Proud great grandmother of Riley & Ryan. Devoted longtime companion of Gerald McGreal. Loving sister of Catherine (the late Tony) Russano, Robert (Merriann) Beja, John (the late Theresa) Beja, & the late Steve & Mary Beja, Joseph & Elizabeth Beja, Andrew & Anna Beja, Edward & Betty Beja, Ernest & Ruth Beja, Dorothy & Leo Kowalski, Norma & Frank Sullivan, & Elizabeth & Frank Pesek. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday, October 17, 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Visitation Friday October 16 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
09:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved