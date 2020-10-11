Helen M. Hernandez nee Beja. Beloved mother of Peter (Gail) Marlo, Connie (Mike) Augle, Kenneth (Edith) Hernandez & the late David (Lola) Hernandez. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Joseph, David (Erin) & Christopher. Proud great grandmother of Riley & Ryan. Devoted longtime companion of Gerald McGreal. Loving sister of Catherine (the late Tony) Russano, Robert (Merriann) Beja, John (the late Theresa) Beja, & the late Steve & Mary Beja, Joseph & Elizabeth Beja, Andrew & Anna Beja, Edward & Betty Beja, Ernest & Ruth Beja, Dorothy & Leo Kowalski, Norma & Frank Sullivan, & Elizabeth & Frank Pesek. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday, October 17, 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Visitation Friday October 16 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500