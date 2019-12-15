Home

POWERED BY

Services
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Heynssens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Heynssens


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Heynssens Obituary
Helen Marie (Ott) Heynssens, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Elizabeth (Wurtz) Ott.

On June 29, 1946, she married Henry "Pros" Heynssens at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Chicago.

Helen was an executive secretary for many years and retired from Hoffman-Vogler Candy Co. Following retirement, she and Pros built their own home and moved to Kenosha in 1991, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling extensively together visiting family and friends.

Known as "Lady Luck", Helen enjoyed going to the Casino and playing the slot machines, getting scratch off lottery tickets, and playing cards with her husband and granddaughter.

Survivors include her children, Chris (Rene) Heynssens, Mark (Donna) Heynssens, Linda (Kenny) Wright, Steve (Rosie) Heynssens, Greg Heynssens, and Carol Soteros; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Mallory, Ashley, Tyler, Christina, and William; and a great-grandson, Aiden Prosper. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her seven brothers, Marty (Helen), Cass (Alice), Frank (Madeline), Tony (Margaret), Vince (Coulette), Harry, and Pete (Silvia).

A Celebration of Life with be held on Friday, December 27th, at Proko Funeral Home, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street, Kenosha WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Helen's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -