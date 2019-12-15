|
|
Helen Marie (Ott) Heynssens, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Elizabeth (Wurtz) Ott.
On June 29, 1946, she married Henry "Pros" Heynssens at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Chicago.
Helen was an executive secretary for many years and retired from Hoffman-Vogler Candy Co. Following retirement, she and Pros built their own home and moved to Kenosha in 1991, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling extensively together visiting family and friends.
Known as "Lady Luck", Helen enjoyed going to the Casino and playing the slot machines, getting scratch off lottery tickets, and playing cards with her husband and granddaughter.
Survivors include her children, Chris (Rene) Heynssens, Mark (Donna) Heynssens, Linda (Kenny) Wright, Steve (Rosie) Heynssens, Greg Heynssens, and Carol Soteros; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Mallory, Ashley, Tyler, Christina, and William; and a great-grandson, Aiden Prosper. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her seven brothers, Marty (Helen), Cass (Alice), Frank (Madeline), Tony (Margaret), Vince (Coulette), Harry, and Pete (Silvia).
A Celebration of Life with be held on Friday, December 27th, at Proko Funeral Home, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street, Kenosha WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Helen's Online Memorial Book at:
www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019