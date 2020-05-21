Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen M. Kucharski, 95, of Chicago, formerly of Hampshire at rest May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Casimir; loving mother of Patricia (James) Kiczula, Karen (the late Alan) Schmidt, Robert (Kim) Kucharski; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Nathalie) & Kenneth (Ruth Kucharski; Phillip (Sara), Tim (Chrissa) & Sarah Kiczula, Elizabeth (Jared) Neuharth; 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Madelyn, Mikayla, Brooklyn, Leightyn, Jack, Emily, Jonathan, riley, Alexis & Xavier. Private family Graveside Service 11 AM Saturday, May 23 at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation. Info (847) 683-2711





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store