Helen Marie Nugent, nee McMahon, age 89, native of Chicago, longtime resident of Bellwood,IL; passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Trusted accountant and office manager for the Village of Bellwood for many years until retirement. Beloved wife of Robert for over 61 years. Loving mother of Mary (Patrick) Twigg, Theresa, Kathleen, Anne and Maureen Nugent; cherished grandmother of Brendan; dear sister of the late James McMahon and Kathleen "Kay" Grossman; devoted daughter of the late Thomas McMahon of Drumgaze, County Monaghan, Ireland and the late Nellie, nee Griffin, McMahon of Fossa, County Kerry, Ireland. Survived also by sister in-law Kathleen Thompson and brother-in-law Michael Nugent, many nieces, nephews, cousins, their families, and wonderful friends. Visitation Thursday, 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of COVID-19 guidelines, please note that facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com