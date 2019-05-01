|
|
Helen M. Stryczek nee Ciurus, age 98, beloved wife of the late Frank, Sr.; loving mother of Frank, Jr. (the late Sue), Allen (Suzanne), Mike (Kathy), Paul (Diane), Ken (Sonya), and May Beth (Russell) Corpolongo; cherished grandmother of 15; dear great-grandmother of 16. Lying –in-State, Friday, May 3, from 10 am until time of Mass 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019