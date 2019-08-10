|
Helen M. Sullivan (nee Murray), age 86, at rest August 8, 2019; Beloved wife of 57 years to the late George Sullivan; Loving mother of Kathleen (Thomas) Mahoney, Nancy M. Sullivan and Mary Beth (Stephen) Deely; Cherished grandmother to Megan (Ryan) Sullivan, Timothy (Caitlin) Mahoney, Daniel and Mary Kate Deely; Great grandmother to Vivienne, Isabelle and Francis; Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
