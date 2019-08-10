Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Sullivan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Sullivan Obituary
Helen M. Sullivan (nee Murray), age 86, at rest August 8, 2019; Beloved wife of 57 years to the late George Sullivan; Loving mother of Kathleen (Thomas) Mahoney, Nancy M. Sullivan and Mary Beth (Stephen) Deely; Cherished grandmother to Megan (Ryan) Sullivan, Timothy (Caitlin) Mahoney, Daniel and Mary Kate Deely; Great grandmother to Vivienne, Isabelle and Francis; Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now