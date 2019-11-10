|
Helen Mae Avril, age 94, died peacefully on Friday November 9, 2019. She was born August 17, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio. Helen was the eldest of two children, grew up in Youngstown where she met and married her husband, Lawrence Paul Avril, who was born on the same day and in the same hospital as her. Helen and Larry moved to Lombard and to Hinsdale following Larry's career as a banker.
Helen was a loving wife, and mother, who supported Larry in his career and a woman of many interests and talents. She loved Bridge, Golf and Tennis and her friendships at Hinsdale Golf Club. She was very active in charitable work especially with Infant Welfare. Helen was a devout member and supporter of the Union Church of Hinsdale and she loved music. She had a passionate love for chocolate ice cream and will be remembered for her famous chocolate brownies.
She will always be remembered for her cheerfulness, welcoming and loving demeanor. It was important to her to be well dressed organized and frugal.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Larry Avril, her son Gary Avril and her brother Herbert Schroeder. She is survived by her son Paul (Wanda) Avril, daughter in-law Vicki (Marshall Groves) Avril-Groves, her loving grandchildren Jeffrey (Kacey) Todd Avril and Megan Elizabeth Avril, Alicia Slobhan Avril, Colin James Avril, Hannah Lynn (Colin) Cameron.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10th, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Private family Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019